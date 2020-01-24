Uzbekistan working on joining EAEU

By Trend





Today, 80 percent of Uzbekistan's foreign trade goods are transported in transit through Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his speech at joint session of the Legislative Chamber and Senate of Parliament, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

At the same time, these countries account for 50 percent of exports of finished products, and in some cases - over 80 percent, he said.

Mirziyoyev also added that Uzbekistan is working on joining the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Undoubtedly, in this serious issue we will proceed primarily from the interests of our people, based on their will. Therefore, our deputies and senators, who are representatives of the people, should thoroughly discuss this issue in the chambers of parliament and express their reasonable position with full responsibility," the president stressed.

Mirziyoyev said that the Cabinet of Ministers should complete the analysis and comprehensive assessment of the issue and present relevant conclusions and proposals to the Chambers of Parliament.

At the same time, the president noted, Uzbekistan will continue the dialogue with the World Trade Organization and work to conclude a new agreement with the European Union on expanded partnership and cooperation.

"We will also develop our participation in other international and regional economic organizations," he said.