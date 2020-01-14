Uzbekistan improves position in Global Food Security Index

By Trend





The analytical unit the Economist journal - The Economist Intelligence Unit published a report on Global Food Security Index for 2019, Trend reports citing the report.

Uzbekistan has improved its performance, taking 71-st place in the world, and has climbed up 9 positions compared to 2018.

The most positive changes in Uzbekistan were observed in such indicators as the ability of cities to absorb food flows, food safety, and tariffs on imports of agricultural products.

However, regarding indicators such as the volatility of agricultural production, government spending on agricultural research and changes in the average cost of food, there was a slight decrease.

According to the report, the index included 113 countries, as in 2018.

The index consists of three main components: level of accessibility and consumption of food, availability and sufficiency of food, and the level of quality and safety of food.

In total, 87 countries improved their performance, in 18 countries the level of food security decreased, and the situation in 8 countries remained unchanged.

The top ten includes Singapore, Ireland, the US, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands and Austria.