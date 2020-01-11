Kazakhstan, Malaysia mutually interested in bilateral cooperation deepening

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Malaysia expressed mutual interest in the further deepening of the bilateral political cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The interest was expressed during bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bolat Imanbayev and Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Saifuddin Abdullah, held in Malaysia.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Imanbayev noted that Nur-Sultan attaches great importance to the promotion of bilateral relations with Kuala Lumpur to the level of “comprehensive partnership”.

In turn, Abdullah noted that during the period since establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nur-Sultan and Kuala Lumpur, a strong and trusting cooperation has been set.

Diplomats also expressed mutual interest to further deepen the bilateral political cooperation and maintaining the regular political contacts at the higher and highest levels.

Talking about economic relations, diplomats noted the desire of the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on trade, economy and investment.

The parties also expressed satisfaction with the annual growth of mutual trade, which, increased five times during nine months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 year and exceeded $600 million.

The diplomats also discussed main issues on international agenda, prospects for cooperation in international and regional organizations, including United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.