Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system

By Trend





A meeting of the Constitutional Commission dedicated to the amendments and additions to the Basic Law was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

While delivering speech at the meeting, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that the public representatives support the transition of the country's legislative body to a qualitatively new bicameral system.

“This will help address modern topical issues, improve the process of preparing and adopting laws and create conditions for closer interaction between voters and MPs,” the president added. “Thus, the parliament will turn into a truly nationwide representative legislative body with a wide range of responsibilities and powers.”

The next meeting of the Constitutional Commission is scheduled for February. The corresponding proposals on the formation of a bicameral parliament will be considered at a meeting of the Turkmen People’s Council, to be held in 2020.

In accordance with the current Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes amendments and additions to the Basic Law, approves the state budget; resolves the issues related to the holding of popular referendums, sets the elections of MPs, members of representative bodies, presidential elections; considers the issues of the appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Supreme Court, the attorney general, the interior minister, the minister of justice upon the president’s proposal; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and addresses the issues of changing the state border and the administrative-territorial division of the country.