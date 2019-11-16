Uzbekistan’s Uzkimyosanoat, Samsung Engineering working on joint project

By Trend





Uzbekistan’s Uzkimyosanoat JSC (production structure of chemical industry) and Samsung Engineering company are working on a project to build a plant producing ammonia and carbamide in Syrdarya region, Chairman of the Board of the Uzbek company Odil Temirov told Trend.

Temirov made the remarks in Tashkent during the First Dialogue of energy ministers of the member-states of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) and the Central Asia Energy Investment Forum 2019.

"This is a similar plant that has been recently commissioned in Azerbaijan," he said.

"Samsung has recently completed the preliminary design of the project," Temirov said. "The plant will produce carbamide, 50 percent of which is planned to be exported, while the remaining volumes are intended for the domestic market."

"Taking into account Uzbekistan’s geographical location, transportation to the far abroad countries will make up about 30 percent of the cost of production, so we focus on the Central Asian countries, Ukraine, Turkey and Southeast Asia," he added.

Temirov stressed that the EPC contract has not yet been signed as a financial model of the project is being developed.

The First Dialogue of the energy ministers of the CAREC member-states and the Central Asia Energy Investment Forum 2019 was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 20-21.

The event was organized by the Uzbek government together with Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the auspices of CAREC.

The CAREC program was created upon ADB’s initiative in 2001. The CAREC member-states are Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.