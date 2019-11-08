First flight of Ryanair airline arrives in Georgia's Kutaisi

By Trend





The low-cost Irish company Ryanair began to operate, in addition to Tbilisi, direct flights to Kutaisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

On November 7, first Ryanair plane arrived to Kutaisi from Marseille.

On this occasion, a solemn reception was held at the Kutaisi airport. In the arrivals hall, the flight passengers from Marseille were greeted and presented souvenirs by Director of the Georgian Airports Association Georgi Chogovadze.

From November 9, Ryanair begins to fly from Kutaisi Airport to another direction - Bologna. Ryanair will operate flights from Kutaisi to Marseille and Bologna twice a week.

From April 2020, Ryanair will add flights from Tbilisi to Cologne scheduled for two times a week. Later, the airline plans to launch a flight from Tbilisi to Milan to be operated four times a week.

“Ryanair in Georgia means more affordable flights. With the advent of this company, a new stage begins in the tourism sector of Georgia. This will enable more tourists to come to Georgia, and more of our compatriots to travel to Europe,” said Chogovadze.

The Ministry of Economy of Georgia and the Georgian Airport Association negotiated with Ryanair for almost 10 years. On August 21, 2019, the parties signed a cooperation agreement.

The Irish airline Ryanair is the largest low cost airline in Europe. Ryanair is headquartered in Swords, Dublin, Ireland, with its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports. It was founded in 1984 by Irish millionaires Tony Ryan, Chris Ryan and Liam Lonergan.

Ryanair serves over 1,600 destinations between 180 airports.