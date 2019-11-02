Kazakhstan, Afghanistan talk investment cooperation

By Trend





Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discussed issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

The discussion took place during Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s visit to Tashkent to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during which he held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

“We attach particular importance to strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan. This is evidenced by the high level of bilateral political dialogue maintained for many years,” Mamin said.

During the negotiations, issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation of Kazakhstan with Afghanistan, the participation of Kazakhstan's business in the development of energy, construction, agriculture, the mining and oil and gas industry, and the transport industry of Afghanistan were examined.

In turn, Abdullah Abdullah expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the humanitarian and other assistance provided, including through official assistance to the development of the Afghanistan and the training of Afghan specialists in Kazakh universities, secondary specialized and professional educational institutions.

The parties agreed to develop a dialogue on pressing issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.