U.S. forgot about Armenian terror - Erdogan

By Trend





The U.S. forgot about the Armenian terror and blames Turkey for the so-called Armenian genocide, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Oct. 30.

Erdogan noted that Turkey opened all the archives of 1915, while Armenia still hasn’t been able to present any facts, because there was no “Armenian genocide”.

The Turkish president added that Ankara strongly condemns the decision by the U.S. House of Representatives, which voted to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.

“This resolution has no legal force for Ankara,” Erdogan said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned the decision of the U.S. House of Representatives, which voted for the recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide.

Cavusoglu said that the U.S. by its decision is trying to take “revenge” on Turkey for interfering with their plans by conducting the Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.