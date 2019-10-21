Georgia receives 15 brand new vehicles from NATO

By Trend





The NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) has received 15 brand new vehicles through the NATO Defense Capacity Building Trust Fund, Trend report citing Georgian media outlets.

"The training support vehicles will enhance the mobility of Georgian and NATO military personnel at the JTEC, and the capability to deliver the best military training and exercise opportunities in the region”, the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia wrote on its Facebook page.

Georgia has received the vehicles with contributions from NATO Allies including Norway, United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Denmark, Italy, Portugal and Lithuania.

"Work continues to ensure the delivery of the second batch of training vehicles for JTEC in 2020. By then, a total of 1.2 million euro will have been spent on this project”, the NATO Liaison Office announced.

NATO Liaison Office (NLO) Georgia represents NATO in the country. It facilitates political and military dialogue and practical cooperation under the NATO-Georgia Commission in support of Georgia’s efforts to join NATO.

It also serves to enhance civil and military cooperation between NATO and the Government of Georgia in support of the Euro-Atlantic integration goals described in the Annual National Plan.