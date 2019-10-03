Ashgabat and Tehran hold business negotiations

By Trend





The 15th Iran-Turkmenistan Commission of Economic Cooperation convened in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and will conclude on Oct. 2, Trend reports referring to Iran’s Financial Tribune newspaper.



Shahram Adamnejad, the deputy minister of roads and urban development for transportation affairs, heads the Iranian delegation to the Turkmen capital as the secretary of the commission.



A wide range of issues related to transportation, telecommunications, economy and trade, fuel and energy, industries and mines, science and culture are being discussed, as the two sides are exploring ways to expand cooperation in these fields.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a long land border. Over the years of long-term cooperation, several major economic projects have been implemented. The gas pipeline Korpeje-Kurt-kui commissioned in 1996 and the transit branch Dovletabat-Sarahs-Hangeran built in recent years in addition to that pipeline can be indicated among the most important projects.

Iran is the third biggest foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries focus on joint activities in the transport and transit sector, as well as in the field of road construction and the electricity and gas sectors