Ministry of Transport: Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China corridor to increase export of Uzbek goods to China

By Trend





Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China transport corridor will maximize the potential for delivering goods from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to China, a representative of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan told Trend in an interview.

The representative stated that on August 10, 2019, the first pilot caravan left the Uzbek city of Termez along the new transport corridor Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China.

"The Termez-Dushanbe-Kashgar auto caravan was attended by two heavy vehicles from each state. Overall, six cars loaded at the Termez Cargo Center logistics center traveled a total of 1,422 km from the Uzbek city of Termez through Dushanbe, Vahdat, Kulyab, Kalai Humb, Khorug, Kulma of Tajikistan to Kashgar in China," the source said.

The representative of the Ministry of Transport noted that the Termez-Dushanbe-Kashgar transport corridor is 200 km shorter than the Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtom-Kashgar corridor, which is an alternative route.

"The opening of this corridor provides more opportunities for the delivery of manufactured goods in southern Uzbekistan to China. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to increase the country's transit capacity and has a great strategic role in delivering goods to Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iran through Termez," the representative added.

According to the source, this project plays a big role in the field of transport logistics of the country and the development of interstate relations, strengthening trade and economic relations between the participating countries.