Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss partnership in medical and education sectors

By Trend





Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Purli Agamyradov received Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyuhov in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Belarus Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed topical issues of the development of the Belarus-Turkmenistan cooperation in the field of healthcare, education, science and sports.

The new concrete directions were outlined for the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation in the abovementioned spheres following the meeting.

A meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Health of Belarus Natalia Zhukova and Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov in Ashgabat in July.

The parties drew attention to the interaction in the prevention of noncommunicable diseases, organizing of joint medical practice on the basis of specialized scientific and practical medical centers of the two countries.

Moreover, the parties also expressed interest in organizing mutual supplies of herbal raw materials, other natural and synthetic components for the production of medicines, as well as finished medical products.