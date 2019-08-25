TODAY.AZ / World news

Macron says G7 agreed on joint action over Iran to defuse tensions

25 August 2019 [16:36] - TODAY.AZ

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that G7 leaders had agreed joint action on Iran with the aim of defusing tensions and opening a new negotiation with Tehran, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We agreed on what we wanted to say jointly on Iran,” Macron told LCI television. There is a message from the G7 on our objectives and the fact that we share them is important, which avoids divisions that in the end weaken everybody.”

“Everyone wants to avoid a conflict, Donald Trump was extremely clear on that point.”

