Turkmenistan discusses UNODC-WCO Global Container Control Program

A meeting was held at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan with Batyr Geldyyew, regional coordinator of the Global Container Control Program (GCCP), Trend reports referring to the customs service.

The program was created in 2004 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO). Turkmenistan joined the program in 2009.

During this period, port control group offices were created in the international customs terminal and in the international seaport of the city of Turkmenbashi. In addition, various trainings for customs officers are held on a regular basis, the information reads.

The activities of port control groups, further steps aimed at developing bilateral cooperation and the upcoming steps for the implementation of the plan of the planned activities within the framework of the GCCP were discussed during the meeting.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, and has maritime borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran via the Caspian Sea.

Ashgabat considers the development of large-scale North-South and East-West transport corridors, an increase in the capabilities of the Central Asia-Gulf communication network, and the development of transport links in the Caspian-Black Sea region to be priorities for its policy. These projects concern the expansion of transport and communications between the countries of Central Asia with a further access to the markets of Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East.