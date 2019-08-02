Number of vehicles decreases in Turkey in June 2019

By Trend





By the end of June 2019, the number of vehicles used in Turkey decreased by 34.9 percent compared to the same month of 2018, and amounted to 23.044 million vehicles, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

According to the report, the share of passenger cars during the aforementioned period was 54.1 percent, while that of vans and trucks was 16.4 percent, motorcycles – 14.2 percent, tractors – 8.2 percent, and other vehicles – 7.1 percent.

As to the car brands of the used vehicles, 23.9 percent belonged to the Renault brand, 17.5 to Fiat, 6.5 percent to Volkswagen, 6.1 percent to Peugeot, 5.2 percent to Honda, and the remaining 13.2 percent to other car brands.

Turkey is the sixth largest car manufacturer in Europe. The country is assembling cars of the Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN brands. In addition, the country produces buses of such local brands as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.