Export value of Iranian goods down

By Trend





According to the statistics of the Iran Customs Administration, the export of Iranian goods during three months (from March 21 to June 21) of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019) decreased by about one percent compared to the same period of last Iranian year, Trendreports referring to IRNA.

According to the statistics, the value of exported Iranian goods reached $11.5 billion during three months of this Iranian year compared to $11.63 billion in the same period of last Iranian year.

The value of the goods imported by Iran reached $10.2 billion during three months of this Iranian year compared to $11.25 billion in the same period of last Iranian year.

The import of the goods by Iran decreased by about 8.5 percent during three months of this Iranian year compared to the same period of last Iranian year.

Thus, Iran’s entire trade turnover during three months of this Iranian year reached $21.7 billion compared to $22.9 billion in the same period of last Iranian year.