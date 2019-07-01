UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance

By Trend





The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Sunday he hoped for good and productive outcomes as he headed to attend a meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna, according to his official Twitter account, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Confident the alliance will reach a decision that will restore oil market balance,” Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui tweeted.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.