UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance

01 July 2019 [12:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Sunday he hoped for good and productive outcomes as he headed to attend a meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna, according to his official Twitter account, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Confident the alliance will reach a decision that will restore oil market balance,” Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui tweeted.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.

