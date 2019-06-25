Pashinyan afraid of negotiations with Baku

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan insistently continues to repeat his strange and illogical, but favorite statements, which aims at undermining the negotiations process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Recently, in an interview with an Armenian TV channel, Pashinyan has once again expressed a stupid idea that the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh is already taking part in the negotiations in the person of the Azerbaijani leadership, but he cannot speak on behalf of another "state" (the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan).

Armenian PM repeated that he can negotiate on behalf of Armenia and cannot negotiate on behalf of Nagorno-Karabakh since he is not the president and was not elected by those who live in Karabakh.

Pashinyan cannot even imagine how frivolous his arguments sound, and what a foolish position they put him in as the head of Armenia.

Apparently, Armenian PM is not aware that the residents of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan live with the passports of Armenian citizens and they travel to other countries with these passports. Even the “head” of the Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan uses the Armenian passport to make his foreign visits. That is, the inhabitants of the self-proclaimed illegal entity are citizens of Armenia. So, it is completely incomprehensible why Pashinyan refuses to represent his own citizens at the Karabakh negotiations.

It is ridiculous that speaking against the Azerbaijani community’s participation in the negotiations, the Armenian PM states that all Karabakh Azerbaijanis, without exception, are citizens of Azerbaijan. Occupied Karabakh at the international level is recognized as the territory of Azerbaijan -- therefore the fact that the Karabakh Azerbaijanis are citizens of Azerbaijan is not something surprising.

During a recent visit to the region, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with members of the board of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh. This fact caused great concern in the Armenian expert circles – they consider this meeting as the answer to Pashinyan’s claims.

Now it is obvious to everyone that Pashinyan is afraid of negotiations with Azerbaijan. He does not want and is not able to participate in the resolution of such a serious matter, and he plays for time in search of a way out for himself. Pashinyan is afraid of responsibility. He understands that the world will never recognize either the "independence" of Nagorno-Karabakh or the annexation of the occupied territories to Armenia.

Thus, anyone can see that Pashinyan only wants to maintain his image and play for time in the hope of a miracle. However, the miracle will never happen and the head of Armenia must eventually seriously engage in the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.