Georgia hosts Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019

Trend:

The eighth Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019 was held on June 21 in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to caspianenergyforum.com.

The event organized by Caspian Energy Georgia was held with support of the Government of Georgia, the Government of Azerbaijan and the Caspian European Club. Representatives of diplomatic missions, international organizations, major regional and international companies and financial institutions participating in the Forum discussed issues related to the investment climate and agriculture and tourism development in Georgia.

"Such events are very important for us, as representatives of the government and the private sector have a platform for more communications," said Nino Tandilashvili, deputy head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia.

According to Fatma Jeren Yazgan, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Turkey to Georgia, the Turkish government trusts Georgia, and this is an important message for those Turkish businessmen who come to the country to search for potential partners. Turkey is in first place among the largest trading partners of Georgia, she added.

Azerbaijani businessman Alihuseyn Alihuseynli said that the business environment of Georgia is attractive for investors from Azerbaijan, and the full transparency of government agencies and synchronization with the banking system provide a good prerequisite for investment in Georgia.

According to the first deputy chairman and chief executive officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev, the Club and Caspian Energy Georgia will start holding monthly business forums and CEO Lunch Tbilisi from September 2019. In his words, Caspian European Club members representing 70 countries of the world, will have a unique opportunity to familiarize themselves with the investment opportunities in Georgia and establish mutually beneficial contacts with Georgian companies and organizations.

Azerbaijan is the third largest trade partner of Georgia. The foreign trade turnover of the two neighbors since the beginning of the year amounted to about $435.6 million.