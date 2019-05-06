Iran earns more than $10B from tourism sector

By Trend





Last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran made $11.8 billion of revenues from the tourism sector, said Ali Asghar Mounesan, head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

According to Mounesan, the sanctions have had little impact on Iran's tourism sector, and it is therefore that this sector can be very helpful to the Iranian economy.

"Creating accommodation for staying will undoubtedly contribute to the development of the tourism sector," he said.



