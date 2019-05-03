Turkmenistan renewing customs procedures for export-oriented goods

By Trend





A workshop dedicated to the improvement of the customs procedures for goods intended for export was held at the Turkmen State Customs Service, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service.

This event was held as part of the state program on increasing the volume of the Turkmen intended for export.

The employees of the Turkmen State Customs Service, representatives of various organizations, ministries and private entrepreneurs attended the workshop.

According to the report of British Petroleum (BP), Turkmenistan ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world. Presently, Turkmenistan sells gas to China and Russia.

Ashgabat is diversifying the local economy. The textile industry and oil industry are developing.

As part of the state program on increasing the volume of Turkmen products intended for export, 33 projects are planned to be implemented. The issue is the creation of new facilities aimed at the development of the chemical industry, industry, light industry, engineering, agriculture, food industry, domestic pharmaceutics.

Moreover, 81 projects are planned to be implemented as part of the program for the production of import-substituting products. The enterprises producing construction, chemical, household and other products based on local raw materials will be built.

Presently, enterprises processing and producing various types of meat and dairy products, fruits, vegetables and fish products are being built within these projects.