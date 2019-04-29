Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture visits Turkmenistan

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, Trendreports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

At the meeting, the Turkmen President emphasized that Turkmenistan pays great attention to intergovernmental dialogue built on the principles of mutual respect and trust. Having expressed satisfaction with the high level of Turkmen-Saudi relations, Berdimuhamedov noted the presence of solid potential for the development of interaction, the news report says.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for dialogue.

Riyadh studies Turkmenistan’s investment projects in agribusiness, trade and construction. As was reported earlier, a meeting with Ayed Noueihed, Head of Saudi Arabian Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd, was held at the Ashgabat headquarters of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

At present, UIET exports to Saudi Arabia confectionery products and it is ready to supply other food products including meat, vegetables and melons.