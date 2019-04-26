Uzbekistan exhibits wine industry in Italy

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan considers Italy as a long-term and promising partner on the European continent.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan, with the assistance of the Il Santuccio Wine Association, the Italian companies Marchesi de Frescobaldi and Tecnovite Group, made a presentation of Uzbekistan's wine industry.

The presentation was held in one of the ancient castles of Florence for the 100 leading experts in the field of winemaking in the Toscana region.

Eugenio Giani, governor of Toscana attended the event. He noted that the richness of the historical and cultural heritage of Florence and Samarkand, which occupy a special place in the history of two peoples, is in many ways comparable and echoes.

It is noteworthy that Toscana business circles are showing interest in the Uzbek market amid the changes taking place in the country.

Uzbek Ambassador Otabek Akbarov presented Italian specialists and entrepreneurs with detailed information on the history and current development of the Uzbek wine industry. He also informed about measures taken by the leadership and the Government of Uzbekistan to modernize it in order to improve the quality of wines produced.

Within the framework of the presentation, professional tasting of the best brands of modern Uzbek wines - “Kagor Bagizagan”, “Chinuri”, “Bagizagan” and “Muscat” - was held. Recognized in Italy and abroad wine industry experts Leonardo Comucci and Simone Fabbri led the tasting.

The foundation of the Uzbek-Italian relations was laid during the official visits of the First President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, to Italy in June 1996 and November 2000.

In January 2013, an agreement on friendship and cooperation was signed between the Samarkand city administration and the administration of the Florence province.