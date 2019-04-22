First time in a while Euro drops more than USD in Uzbekistan

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from April 23, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

The US dollar this week, after a fairly prolonged rise, sank a little. The US currency dropped by 14 soums 1 tiyin. From tomorrow 1 dollar will cost 8441 soums 36 tiyin.

Euro fell this week as well. The cost of the European currency dropped to 9493 soums 15 tiyin, falling by 61 soums 42 tiyin compared to last week.

On the other hand, Russian ruble slightly increased. Its cost increased by 25 tiyin and amounted to 131 sum 78 tiyin.