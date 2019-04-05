Uzbekistan receives new UNDP Resident Representative

By Trend





Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting with the new Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Uzbekistan Matilda Dimovska, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state and prospects of relations between Uzbekistan and UNDP were discussed during the conversation. The minister praised the efforts of the UN, including UNDP, to help solve environmental problems. It was noted that the launch of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea region under the auspices of the UN was an important event in the field of solving environmental problems of a huge region.

Matilda Dimovska confirmed the UN commitment to actively participate in the country's socio-economic development processes and praised the process of implementing the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for Uzbekistan for 2016-2020.

UNDP maintains mutually beneficial relations with many ministries of Uzbekistan in the field of environmental protection and energy, government and economic management. The organization is active in supporting the government in creating an enabling environment for small businesses. In particular, it assists in the establishment of Business Assistance Centers and Single Window Centers for the provision of public services to the public.

Regarding the public sector, UNDP contributes to improving the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of public services at the national, regional and local levels. It plays an important role in creating an e-government system in Uzbekistan, in particular, through the development of a national e-document management system, thereby improving the quality of public services.

Moreover, UNDP implements projects aimed at solving environmental problems in Uzbekistan, and advocates for the rational use of energy resources.

The organization plays an important role in the development of a new edition of the Law on Water and Water Use, which embodies an important transition of the country from a fragmented to an integrated approach of water resources management.

Matilda Dimovska headed the Country Office Support Team at the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub for Europe and the CIS (since July 2016). Prior to this, she worked as Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Turkey (2012–2016), Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Moldova (2008-2012) and Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP in Georgia.