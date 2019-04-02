British company to support organization of int'l gas congress in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The Turkmengas State Concern, in partnership with Turkmen Forom, will hold an international gas congress on May 21-22 in Avaza (Balkan province, Turkmenistan), Trend reports referring to the organizers of the event.

The event is supported by the British Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

During the congress, reviews of Turkenistan's gas market and the latest gas and chemical projects will be presented, and leading oil and gas companies of the world will make presentations. Special attention will be paid to the gas pipeline project Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI). Numerous contracts and memorandums are expected to be signed.

Representatives of leading oil and gas companies, major international organizations and financial institutions from around the world are planning to take part in the congress. They include Hyundai Engineering, Kawasaki, Shell, Petronas, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, NAPECO, Vitol, CNPC, Dragon Oil, ENI, Buried Hill and others.

On the sidelines of the business forum, discussions on topical issues of joint business will be held between foreign companies and representatives of Turkmenistan's energy sector.

Turkmenistan is one of the leading countries in the world and the second in the CIS (after Russia) in terms of natural gas reserves.