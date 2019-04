By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has established a new exchange rate of US and European currencies since April 2, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The dollar rose by 29.65 soums and amounted to 8419.62 soums.

On the contrary, the euro lost 47.28 soums and its rate became 9444.29 soums.

The pound sterling collapsed immediately to 110.70 soums up to 10 971.61 soums.

The Russian currency lost slightly - 1.58 soums and amounts to 128.14 soums.