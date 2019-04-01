General Staff: Turkish Air Force conducts operation in Iraq's north

By Trend





The Turkish Air Force has conducted an operation against PKK terrorists in Iraq's north, Trend reports referring to the General Staff of Turkey.

The operations to eliminate PKK terrorists were conducted in the areas of Avashin, Baysan and Hakurk.

Strongholds of the terrorists were destroyed as part of the operation.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group.

After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.