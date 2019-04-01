Uzbekistan Railways implements new project worth $15M

By Trend





Uzbekistan Railways is implementing a new project to modernize the Andijan-Sawai-Khanabad railway and organize passenger intercity train traffic there, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The project provides for the modernization of the railway section with a length of over 50 kilometers, as well as straightening parts of the track, reconstruction of artificial structures, modernization of alarm systems and telecommunications, construction of a new 10.5 kilometer segment bypassing the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

"Within the project, 45 artificial structures are planned to be built, including one railway bridge and 520,000 cubic meters of land works have already been completed. The project also envisages the construction of seven railway crossings," the press service of the company noted.

The total cost of the project exceeds $15 million, where $9.1 million is provided by Uzbekistan Railways and $6.1 million by the state budget.

The project will increase the capacity of the railway, reduce the time of delivery of goods and passengers to their destination and ensure the safety of trains.

The upgraded road will also provide convenient transportation to a significant part of the population of the Andijan region, linking the regional center with one of the most separated points - the city of Khanabad, which is of strategic importance.