Voting in presidential elections ends in Ukraine

By Trend





Polling stations for presidential elections closed in Ukraine at 20:00, Trend reports citing RIA Novosti.

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine earlier reported that turnout in the presidential election exceeded 45% as a result of data processing 36 of 199 electoral districts as of 15:00.

39 candidates apply for the post of head of state. Showman Vladimir Zelensky, current head of state, Petro Poroshenko, Yulia Tymoshenko are among leaders.

The term of office of the president is five years. The CEC of Ukraine is obliged to announce the voting results by April 10 inclusive. If one of the candidates does not get more than half of the votes in the first round, the second round will be scheduled for April 21.