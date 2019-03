By Trend

Kyrgyzstan national operator Kyrgyztelecom and the mobile operator Megacom have signed an agreement on a strategic partnership with Russia company Sitronics to cooperate on launching and exploiting a data centre in Kyrgyzstan, reports Trend citing Telecompaper.com

The companies will carry out an audit of the Kyrgyzstan telecommunications infrastructure. The audit will lead to a road-map for the deployment of the data centre and ICT systems and services for state institutions.