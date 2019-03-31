  • 31 March 2019 [16:14]
    Angelina Jolie pushes for women to be part of Afghan peace talks
  • 31 March 2019 [15:46]
    Estonia's ruling coalition set to form gov't with Conservatives
  • 31 March 2019 [15:21]
    Iran to be visa-free country for Iraqi citizens
  • 31 March 2019 [14:32]
    Subaru to recall 132,954 vehicles in China for brake light problem
  • 31 March 2019 [14:07]
    Eiffel Tower goes dark for Earth Hour
  • 31 March 2019 [13:50]
    4.5-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
  • 31 March 2019 [13:33]
    Liberal lawyer Caputova wins election to become Slovakia's first female president
  • 31 March 2019 [12:59]
    Municipal elections start in Turkey
  • 31 March 2019 [12:44]
    Ukraine's presidential election kicks off

    • Most Popular