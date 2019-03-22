Turkey's Erdogan wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev Happy Novruz

By Trend

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a phone talk with President of the Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reported citing Kazinform.

During the telephone conversation, the Turkish leader lauded Nursultan Nazarbayev's historical role in the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the fraternal people of Turkey highly appreciate Kazakh First President's work as a prominent representative of the Turkic world and global-scale politician.

He wished Nursultan Nazarbayev sound health and new success.

The sides exchanged their greetings on the occasion of Novruz holiday.