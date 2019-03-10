Mexican Army sliminates 6 suspected criminals in state of Tamaulipas – Reports

By Trend

Six suspected criminals have been shot dead by Mexican servicemen during two clashes in the country’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Both confrontations took place near the city of Nuevo Laredo, according to the news portal Excelsior.

During the first incident, criminals attacked an army patrol. One of the perpetrators was killed, and three cars and weapons left behind by the attackers were seized by the soldiers. In another clash, the army eliminated five criminals.

No casualties were recorded among either military personnel or civilians.

Tamaulipas state on the US border has seen gruesome gang wars between drug cartels over trafficking routes to the United States.