Iran's customs release 200 cars after thousands of complaints

By Trend





Iran's customs has released some 200 cars held up at the imported cars depot, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

The head of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi has announced that200 vehicles have already been released and it’s expected that more cars would be released from the customs in the coming days, Trend reported citing Mehr News Agency.

The number of released cars is only 2 percent of the 13,000 imported autos that are kept at customs warehouses.

The cars have recently been released after Iran Customs Administration held talks with Iran's Ministry of Industry.

"The imported cars that discharged at customs before August 10 are currently following the customs procedures to be released," said Mirashrafi.

He went on to add that the customs offices in Iran are obliged to implement certain customs procedures in order to release imported cars.

He further said that if the release procedure takes longer, the remaining cars at the customs would be considered abandoned.

The official has recently indicated that some 10,000 complaints have been filed against customs over held up auto imports.