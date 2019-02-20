Turkmenistan aims to export glass products

By Trend





Turkmenistan’s “Türkmen aýna önümleri” (Turkmen Glass Products) enterprise operates in the Owadandepe locality of the Gokdepe District of Turkmenistan’s Ahal Region, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The complex is designed for the annual production of 1 million square meters of tinted glass, 100,000 square meters of laminated glass, 300,000 square meters of tempered glass, and 400,000 square meters of double-glazed windows.

Turkmen Glass Products plans to export a wide range of finished products. The production is based on a “float technology” - a method of manufacturing thermoligated glass on the melt of tin, replacing the costly method of grinding and polishing on bulky mechanical conveyors.

The company has installed German, Belgian, Italian, Austrian and Finnish equipment.

The project is implemented by Turkey’s “Tepe Türkmen In?aat ve Ticaret Anonim ?irketi” company, as part of the implementation of the Turkmen state program on import substitution. In recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing its construction materials manufacturing industry.

Along with the traditional types of construction materials, such as cement, non-metallic materials, expanded clay, wall materials, aerated concrete and others, new innovative types of products have also appeared in the industry.