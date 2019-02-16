Turkmenistan to open trade house in Uzbek capital

By Trend

The opening of a trading house of Turkmenistan is planned in the capital of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Tashkent City Mayor's Office.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the Mayor of Tashkent Jahongir Artikkhojayev with Turkmen Ambassador Yazguli Mammedov.

Bilateral ties have intensified markedly in recent years. According to the Uzbek side, the total trade turnover in 2018 increased to $302 million from $177 million a year earlier.

Agricultural machinery, fruits and vegetables, mineral fertilizers, building materials, chemical products and textiles are exported from Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, with the latter exporting oil and oil products, equipment and polymers to Uzbekistan.