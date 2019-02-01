Iran launches construction of Bostan Abad-Sarab railway

By Trend





The construction of the Bostan Abad-Sarab railway has been launched in Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Trend reports referring to Mehr news agency.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani instructed to launch the construction of the 77-kilometer-long Bostan Abad-Sarab railway.

This project will be implemented in three stages. A contractor has been charged with the implementation of the first stage of the project for which 450 billion rials (about $10.7 million) have been allocated.

Iran's Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi said that the railway will be 15 kilometers long within the first stage and the construction will take 48 months.

Iran intends to connect the Bostan Abad-Sarab railway to the Ardabil province in the future, and then to Caucasus via Azerbaijan.