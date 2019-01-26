Uzbekistan, GenCell mull prospects for co-op

Trend:

Uzbek Ambassador to Israel Said Rustamov met with Chief Executive Officer of GenCell Innovation Company Rami Reshef on Jan. 16, Trend reports via UzDaily.

Reshef noted with satisfaction that the large-scale reforms carried out in Uzbekistan open up new opportunities for business and technologies. He himself was convinced of this during his visit to Uzbekistan and negotiations at the Ministry of Innovative Development last December.

The head of GenCell confirmed his company’s interest in establishing long-term cooperation with Uzbekistan.

GenCell specializes in the production of equipment generating electricity through a patented technology of environmentally friendly chemical reaction using ammonia.

The company’s specialists estimate that the cost of 1 kWh of electricity produced at its installations is at least two times cheaper than that obtained from a diesel installation.

Currently, Uzbekistan is testing equipment of GenCell.