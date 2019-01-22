D-8 countries planning to create joint payment card

By Trend





The countries of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, may create a joint payment card, secretary general of the organization, Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Shaari noted that the payment card will be called "D8P Card" and using it the citizens of the D-8 countries will be able to pay for purchases.

He also noted that as part of the agreement reached between D-8 and the leadership of the Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul, citizens of the D-8 countries will be able to pass border controls promptly.

The decision to establish the Developing-8 or D-8 was reached in 1996 upon Turkey's initiative.

The organization was established at the time of the first Islamic G8 summit on June 15, 1997 in Istanbul.

The organization includes eight countries: Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and Nigeria.