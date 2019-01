By Trend





Some 53,900 Syrians, who received Turkish citizenship, will be able to vote in the Turkish municipal elections on March 31, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that on the municipal elections day, 547,000 police officers will provide security in the country.

Earlier, Soylu said there are 3,611,834 Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Municipal elections in Turkey are held every five years.