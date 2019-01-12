New construction regulations come into play in Georgia

By Trend

Starting 15 January, new technical regulations for the production of cement products, steel frames, electric cables and plastic pipes will come into play in Georgia, Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

The updated technical regulations have been based on the best practices of the developed countries of the European Union, says the Technical and Construction Supervision Agency of Georgia.

The new construction regulations are part of Georgia’s obligations to the EU within its Association Agreement and part of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Deal as well.

Following the regulations, importers of construction materials are obliged to submit a declaration of the characteristics of the imported product to the Revenue Service of Georgia.

The Revenue Service is obliged to stop import procedures for construction materials which do not have the relevant documents submitted and to inform the Technical and Construction Supervision Agency of such cases.

If the construction products available on the market do not meet the standards, the agency will remove them from the market.

The regulations initially came into force in Georgia back in November 15, 2018 but due to the fact that the private sector had not been not fully informed about the planned regulations, the agency postponed the launch date to January 15, 2019.