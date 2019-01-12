Senators introduce bill on $25Bln trust fund to wnhance US border security

By Trend

US Senators Jerry Moran and Rob Portman on Friday introduced a bill designed to create a $25-billion trust fund to enhance the border security of the United States, Moran's press office said in a news release, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“The legislation would also codify protections for those individuals who, through no fault of their own, entered the United States illegally as children and are currently covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” the release said on Friday.

DACA allowed undocumented immigrants, who were brought to the United States illegally as children and are known as "Dreamers," to stay and work in the United States. The Trump administration rescinded DACA, but a US court ruled in August the decision was unlawful and DACA must be fully reinstated.

Moran explained that resources would be provided under the bill to strengthen US border security and protect children under DACA.

Portman called the legislation "a fair and reasonable solution" that will allow for strengthening of US border security.

“This measure represents a permanent legislative solution that will allow those in the DACA program to stay here and continue to contribute to our society while strengthening our border security to protect all Americans,” Portman said.

A disagreement between US President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats over funding for a wall on the US border with Mexico has resulted in a partial government shutdown, now in its 21st day. Trump is asking Congress to allocate $5.7 billion to construct the border wall, but Democrats have refused to provide funding. Some lawmakers have called for a compromise whereby the Democrats will provide the funds for the border wall in exchange for Trump accepting protections for "Dreamers" under DACA.