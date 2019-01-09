Uzbekistan improves position in Henley Passport Index

By Trend





Uzbekistan settled for 80th place on the updated Henley Passport Index, granting its citizens the opportunity to visit 58 countries without a visa, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The country has improved its position by two spots, compared to 2017.

Another four countries – Tajikistan, Mozambique, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe – have also ranked 80th along with Uzbekistan.

As for the neighboring countries, Kazakhstan ranked 67th (visa-free access to 76 countries), Kyrgyzstan ranked 76th (64 countries), Turkmenistan – 85th (53 countries) and Pakistan took the 102nd place (33 countries).

The Japanese passport, allowing to visit 190 countries without a visa, leads the ranking, followed by the Singaporean and South Korean passports (189 countries).

The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourist information database.

It should be noted that from February 1, 2019, Uzbekistan will introduce a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of 45 countries. In addition, representatives of another 76 countries will be able to receive a simplified e-visa.