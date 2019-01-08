Tank cars imported by private sector enter Iran

By Trend





For the first time, 142 new tank cars have entered Iran through a railway station in Iran’s Serahs city, Mohammad Hadi Ziaeimehr, director general of Khorasan Razavi Railroad Department, said in an interview with IRNA, Trend reports.

He said the tank cars were imported by the private sector to carry fuel in the Iranian railway network and the necessary licenses were obtained from the Iran Customs Administration and the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

He added that the width of Iran’s railway tracks is different from the Central Asian railways.

The railway station in Iran’s Serahs city is a border terminal with five Central Asian countries for railway transit, imports and exports.