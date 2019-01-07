Turkmenistan to hold additional parliamentary elections

By Trend





Turkmenistan on March 31 will hold election of MPs to the vacant parliament seats, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government Jan. 7.

The document was signed in accordance with Articles 4 and 85 of the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan.

In line with the Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes changes and additions to the basic law, approves the state budget; resolves issues of holding national referendums; appoints elections of the president, members of the Parliament, members of representative bodies; considers issues of appointment and dismissal of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Justice based on the proposal of the head of state; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and solves the issues of changing the state border and administrative-territorial division of the country.