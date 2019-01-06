Turkish Air Force eliminates 7 terrorists in northern Iraq

By Trend





The Turkish Air Force eliminated seven terrorists in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to a statement issued by the country's armed forces on Jan. 6.

The operations were carried out in Avashin-Basyan region.

"As a result of an air operation conducted on December 5, 2019 in Avashin-Basyan region in northern Iraq, the terrorist shelters were destroyed and seven terrorists who were preparing an attack on the Turkish regions were eliminated," the statement said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.