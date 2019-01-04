  • 04 January 2019 [17:28]
    Record numbers of international visitors flock to Georgia in 2018
  • 04 January 2019 [16:44]
    Kazakhstan establishes transportation oil cost from Russia to China
  • 04 January 2019 [16:12]
    Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for German citizens
  • 04 January 2019 [14:38]
    Total capital of Central Asian companies in Turkey falls almost threefold
  • 04 January 2019 [14:24]
    Uzbekistan's Digital Trust Fund discloses details of introducing blockchain
  • 04 January 2019 [14:15]
    Iranian MP explains reasons for drop of foreign currency
  • 04 January 2019 [13:59]
    Shutdown at Kazakhstan's major oil fields expected for 2019
  • 04 January 2019 [13:26]
    Turkmenistan chairs Commonwealth of Independent States this year
  • 04 January 2019 [13:13]
    Why Iranian petrochemical products not easy to substitute?

    • Most Popular