Turkish General Staff reports yet another operation in Iraq's north

The Turkish Air Force has conducted operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq's north, Trend reports referring to the General Staff of Turkey.

The operations were carried out in the Al Zab, Avashin, Gara and Metina regions of northern Iraq.

Strongholds of terrorists were eliminated as part of the operations.

The General Staff notes that anti-terrorism measures will continue.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.