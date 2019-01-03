Iraqi president to visit Turkey

By Trend

Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

The visit of the Iraqi president to Ankara will take place Jan. 2 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, Salih will discuss with Erdogan the development of relations between Baghdad and Ankara.

It is expected that during the visit, discussion will be held on the possible start of a new anti-terrorist operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria.

Salih will make his first visit to Turkey as the president of Iraq.

On Dec. 12, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces would launch a new military operation in northern Syria against PYD/YPG.

Erdogan claimed there were American soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

"Despite that the US promised Turkey that it would not support PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, the US did not keep its word," Erdogan said.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

Also, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.